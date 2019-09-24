Average retail gasoline prices in Minnesota haverisen 12.7 cents in the past week, averaging $2.61 per gallon Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,856 gas outlets in Minnesota. Gas prices in Minnesota are 9.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 20.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Gas prices in International Falls ranged from $2.61 to $2.74 per gallon, according to gasbuddy.com.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota is priced at $2.39 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive is $2.79 per gallon, a difference of 40 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the entire country as of Sunday stands at $1.79 per gallon while the most expensive is $5.99 per gallon, a difference of $3.19 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 8.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.66 per gallon Sunday. The national average is up 7.3 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 17.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices for Sept. 23 in Minnesota going back a decade:
- 2018: $2.81 per gallon
- 2017: $2.42 per gallon
- 2016: $2.14 per gallon
- 2015: $2.25 per gallon
- 2014: $3.23 per gallon
- 2013: $3.37 per gallon
- 2012: $3.86 per gallon
- 2011: $3.58 per gallon
- 2010: $2.75 per gallon
- 2009: $2.43 per gallon
"For the first time in 10 weeks the national average has risen, and certainly not just a small increase but a very noticeable rise on the heels of attacks on Saudi Arabia that knocked out 5 percent of daily oil production," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "While the worst is now behind us, there remain some concerns that could cause oil prices to rise further, including a fairly optimistic timeline from the Saudis that may prove challenging to meet. Should timelines be extended, motorists may see additional slight increases. Moving forward, expect a week of relative calm after the attacks, but as hurricane season continues to also be active, there are risks that may continue to push gas prices slightly higher in coming weeks before we get clear of such issues."