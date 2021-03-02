Average retail gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 7.4 cents in the past week, averaging $2.67 per gallon Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,856 gas outlets in Minnesota. Gas prices in Minnesota are 36.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 32.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Regular gas prices in International Falls averaged $2.69 per gallon, according to the site.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota is priced at $2.32 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive is $2.89 per gallon, a difference of 57 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 7.5 in the last week, averaging $2.72 per gallon Sunday. The national average is up 30.3 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 30.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices for March 1 in Minnesota going back a decade:
- 2020: $2.34 per gallon
- 2019: $2.38 per gallon
- 2018: $2.48 per gallon
- 2017: $2.27 per gallon
- 2016: $1.86 per gallon
- 2015: $2.40 per gallon
- 2014: $3.46 per gallon
- 2013: $3.74 per gallon
- 2012: $3.62 per gallon
- 2011: $3.43 per gallon
"Gas prices continued to surge last week following cold weather related shutdowns in Texas, but going forward, the impact from the cold has likely run its course. However, several other factors will rise in their influence on gas prices again, including the fact that gasoline demand continues up steam," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "According to Pay with GasBuddy data, last week's total gasoline demand soared to the highest level since the pandemic began as COVD-19 cases continue to drop and and Americans are filling up more. On the supply side, the number of oil rigs active in the U.S. stands nearly 50 percent lower than a year ago, which is a large factor driving prices up. To put it simply, demand is recovering much much faster than oil production levels, which is why oil prices have soared. This week, OPEC will be meeting to hopefully increase oil production to temper the rise in prices, but will they increase oil production enough to match the growing appetite of a global economy that's seen oil demand jump? We'll have to wait and see."