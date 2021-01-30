Koochiching County officials have developed a process to award more than $250,000 in state funding to businesses and nonprofit organizations that suffered a financial loss caused by COVID-19 executive orders issued by Gov. Tim Walz.
The deadline to apply for a Koochiching County COVID-19 Business Relief Grant is Feb. 25.
The money will be provided as grants to eligible businesses and nonprofit agencies, reports Jenny Herman, Koochiching County Administration director.
The grants must be used by the for operations expenses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. Examples are: licensing fees, marketing/advertising, payroll, property taxes, rent, repairs to existing buildings and equipment, supplied, utilities, and other reasonable operating expenses. Documentation will be required.
Factors that will be considered in awarding the grants:
1. Businesses or organizations that have not received assistance from the state COVID-19 Business Relief Payments or entities that may have received assistance but for various reasons need further assistance.
2. Businesses impacted by the most recent Executive Order 20-99.
3. Nonprofits, nonprofit art organizations and nonprofit museums that earn revenue similar to businesses, including but not limited to ticket sales and membership fees.
4. Other businesses meeting eligibility criteria.
Eligible businesses and nonprofits:
- Have a physical establishment in Koochiching County.
- Have no current tax lien with the Secretary of State.
- Have been financially impacted by a COVID-19 related Executive Order.
- Eligible Non-profit organizations include 501(c)3 and 501(c)19 Veteran’s organizations, 501(c)8 fraternal organizations, 501(c)6 business association organizations.
- Non-profits, non-profit art organizations and nonprofit museums that earn revenue similar to businesses, including but not limited to ticket sales and membership fees.
Ineligible are:
- Agriculture crop and livestock operations.
- Corporate/multi-state chains except those owned by a local franchisee.
- Finance, insurance and real estate businesses.
- Property rentals or property management.
- Government entities.
- Businesses that earn a majority of their income from online transactions.
- Businesses or non-profits that earn a majority of their income from gambling.
Following closure of the application period at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 25, a committee will have a short window of time to review the applications and make grant awards. Funds must be awarded by March 15.