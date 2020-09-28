For the first time since March, dancers returned to Darcie Schulz’s studio last week.
And while a variety of guidelines prevent Dancin’ with Darcie classes to be resumed as normal, the longtime dance teacher is doing what she can to reunite with dancers in some capacity.
“It feels good to be back in the studio,” she said. “I’ve missed these kids.”
Last week, technique classes started up for dancers ages 7 and older. Because of the size of the studio and the ability to safely space dancers apart, classes were offered to the first eight dancers who showed interest.
“We had to keep class sizes minimal because the studio is not very large,” Schulz said. “And we didn’t know what people would be interested in.”
Classes filled up for the first three weeks, and Schulz said she may add another day next month.
“We’re going to keep doing this month by month not knowing what COVID might bring,” she said.
Dance break
When the COVID-19 pandemic created closures across the globe last spring, dancers were in the midst of preparing for competition and the annual recital. At first, Schulz said everyone was hopeful the shutdown was temporary and classes would soon resume as normal. As more time passed, it was realized the two major events for the dancers wouldn’t happen this year.
“It’s disappointing,” said Schulz, who has owned and operated the studio for 23 years. “It’s very rewarding to see the end result of the year’s hard work put in by dancers, teachers and assistants.”
And while she is able to offer classes on a smaller scale, the continued closure of the Canadian border adds another layer of roadblocks to dance lessons.
Of the about 260 students enrolled in the Dancin’ with Darcie program, about 70-80 dancers are from Canada. Because they cannot cross the border, Schulz said she didn’t want to resume practice as normal.
“They have helped the studio become what it is today,” she said. “I don’t feel comfortable moving forward with out them.”
Hoping the border will open soon, Schulz said the plan is for the 2021 recital to feature the theme and dances the 2020 show had planned to showcase.
“We’ll see what happens,” she said. “I think we could definitely get the dancers back to where they needed to be for the show if they have a few months to prepare.”
And while Canadian dancers can’t take advantage of technique classes offered at the Backus Community Center studio, Schulz said she is working with Alacea Yerxa, one of her dance assistants, to help with performing line students in Fort Frances.
“We’re still working on that,” she said. “We hope we can get something going soon.”
For now, Schulz is adjusting back to some form of normalcy for dancing and expressed gratitude to her dance family and the Borderland communities.
“I appreciate the support I’ve received for the last 23 years,” she said. “I hope we can have our recital in the spring.”