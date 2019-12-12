A new Fourth Street business offers something new for Borderland residents and visitors to the area.
Ballan’s iSpace, located at 401 Fourth St., is a co-working office space that aims to bring economic opportunities for businesses and individuals.
“I wanted to provide a service for the community that would be useful and something we didn’t have,” said owner Patti Ballan, adding an open house to introduce the community to the new business is set for 4-7:30 p.m. Thursday.
After 29 years of owning Ballan Furniture, Ballan retired from the business earlier this year, but didn’t want to see another empty building in the community. After seeing a need for something like the iSpace provides, she sprang into action.
“Something like this model has been successful in other communities,” she said. “I think there’s a need for this locally.”
Ballan’s iSpace offers three permanent offices for rent as well as cubicles, open desk space and meeting rooms. Ballan said memberships are available for the the space, which features Paul Bunyan high speed internet.
“This space can be for people who can’t work at home or don’t work to work at home because they need socialization and collaboration with other people,” Ballan said. “It can also be convenient for tourists who come to the area and need to access work while they are on vacation or if they extend their vacation... I hope the community likes it.”
For more information, visit www.ballansispace.com or call 218-283-3454.