Attorney Megan Bond has opened Bond Law Office, a new law practice in International Falls. Bond has a dual Juris Doctorate and Master of Arts in public policy and leadership from the University of St. Thomas. She was admitted to the Minnesota Bar in May of 2014 and spent over five-and-a-half years as the judicial law clerk in Koochiching County prior to Hon. Charles LeDuc’s retirement in August. According to a news release, Bond carries with her a strong background in family law, harassment and domestic abuse, criminal law, probate court matters, environmental policy and land use law, and health care law and policy, but is well-suited to practice in all areas of law. She has been involved in the International Falls community since moving to the area in 2014. Bond is a founder and steering committee chair for the Frostbite Falls Open Ice Golf Tournament fundraiser for the Falls Hunger Coalition during the Ice Box Days festival each January, she sits on the Board of Directors for Voyageurs Conservancy, and she is a regular volunteer at the International Voyageurs Snowmobile Club Radar Run for cancer each winter. During her tenure as judicial law clerk, she also helped organize Law Day 2019, Warrant Resolutions Days 2020, and participated in the Adolescent Aftercare Committee and the Mental Health Crisis Committee. Bond Law Office can be reached at any time at 218-324-3969, you can contact her via her website at bondlawmn.com, or search Bond Law office on Facebook or Linked in for more contact information.
