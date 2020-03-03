The Northland Gallery will be open at the Kantor Electric Building, 500 4th St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Paintings, hand-painted cards, fused glass and pottery items, as well as spring and Easter items are available. The gallery is open the first and third Saturdays of the month, and will open March 21.
Borderland Brief
- Laurel Beager
