After almost 30 years serving the community, Mike Turenne is retiring from Bremer Bank, officials announced last week.
He has helped countless neighbors, friends and family prepare for their financial well-being during his time at Bremer and will be missed, said a news release.
Turenne joined Bremer Bank in 1991, after beginning his career in the Twin Cities with ITT Financial Services. During his time at Bremer, Turenne worked as a consumer banker, retail sales manager, and for the past nine years as market manager.
“It’s been a great ride and I’m thankful to have worked with such a great cast of fellow employees and such a wide variety of clients throughout my career," Turenne said. "While I’ll miss that, I’m looking forward to the beginning of a new chapter that will include more travel and being a snowbird."
Following Turenne’s retirement, Tammy Linder will begin duties as market manager on Jan. 4, 2021.
Linder has been with Bremer since 1991 working in a variety of roles, most recently serving as a community business banker. She volunteers at several local nonprofits and is a board member for the Falls Hunger Coalition.
The release concluded that Bremer is grateful to Turenne for his service and wishes him rest and relaxation in his retirement.