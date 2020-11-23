Cantilever Distillery + Hotel was recognized during the first-ever virtual awards gala of the 2020 Excellence in Design Awards, hosted by the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID).
Created to support and inspire the design community despite the travel and health restrictions of COVID-19, the gala provided programming, resources, networking and a virtual exhibit hall to connect designers and design partners and demonstrate the impact of design on the human experience.
Cantilever Distillery + Hotel, located in Ranier, was awarded first place in the category commercial — over 10,000 square feet. The project titled, “Historical and Handcrafted,” was led by designer Annie Graunke, Allied ASID, and partner at Studio M Interiors based in Plymouth, Minn.
“Winning the award was an incredible honor,” Graunke said. “The judging process for the 10,000 plus commercial category is rigorous and performed by a panel of experts in the interior design field. They noted and appreciated all of the thoughtful details, which was wonderful.”
Cantilever Hotel is a 31-room boutique that brings back the history of a by-gone era in an unforgettable, high-quality experience for travelers and locals, said a news release.
Each room offers tall ceilings, industrial elements, high-end interiors, luxurious bathrooms and bedding, and more to create an inviting experience.
Cantilever Hotel is part of the Trademark Collection by Wyndham. The Trademark Collection is a soft-brand, independently-owned collection of upper-mid scale and above properties. Just as no two travelers are alike — every Trademark Hotel is distinctive, taking on the character of the place in which they’re built, the release said.
“I feel it when I give tours and talk with people daily,” said Ed Gackley, managing partner. “I know it’s a special place.”
Lindsey Goulet, co-founder, said every detail was considered during the build, but notes that “the real magic happens when you can create a beautiful space and have people feel comfortable in it. That is where Ed shines, greeting you with a smile and making you feel welcome.”