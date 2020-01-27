Owners of a new Ranier business are celebrating early successes the first week after officially opening.
Marty Goulet, co-owner of Cantilever Hotel and Distillery, said he and others couldn’t be happier with the turnout and performance of the business’ team since the establishment opened Jan. 17.
“(It was) a complete success,” he said of the opening weekend.
The project has been in the works since plans were announced during a Ranier City Council meeting in October 2017. Even in the early stages, owners said the project would aim to showcase Ranier and its history.
“Cantilever is a project based on the Golden Days of Rainy Lake in the 1920’s and the prohibition era,” Goulet told The Journal last week. “We opened on the 100th year anniversary of Prohibition — you couldn’t write a better script.”
Goulet said reactions of people coming into the building expressed the pride members of the community took in the project, adding early comments have been very flattering.
“We are striving for excellence in everything we do,” Goulet said.
While most of the project is complete, areas such as landscaping, patios, walkways, the hot tub, sauna, and rooftop patio will be completed later this spring, he said.
Aside from hand-crafted drinks and food items, Cantilever also offers yoga, distillery tastings and tours, and bottling parties.
“The Cantilever is about local history, local ingredients, local craftsmanship, and the best of the local area,” Goulet said.
The business is open from 4-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 4-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.