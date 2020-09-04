Another 13 Koochiching County businesses received grants in the second round of emergency funding received through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The Koochiching County CARES Committee in partnership with the Koochiching Economic Development Authority, recently awarded $72,385 to 13 businesses throughout the county:
- Capture Your Moment Photography
- The Salvation Army of International Falls
- Hanson's Outpost
- Coffee Landing Cafe
- Green Forest Wood Products LLC
- River Valley Development Association
- Mizpah's Local Roots Greenhouse
- Cedar Branch Counseling Group
- Ashlee Mettler- child care provider
- Essential Health Solutions dba Snap Fitness
- Williams Portables LLC
- Dancin' With Darcie LLC
- Top That! by Loni
CARES grant funding is a federal program providing emergency funding to counties to help businesses cover expenses incurred due to business interruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The CARES Committee is made up of representatives throughout Koochiching County. So far, the committee has been able to grant $204,540 to small businesses and non-profits in Koochiching County. The committee plans to meet again on Sept. 10 to determine a third round of funding.
“I encourage all small businesses and non-profits that have experienced hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic to apply," said JoAnn Smith, Small Business Development counselor with the KEDA office and program coordinator. “This a grant offering assistance to local businesses in need. The grant allows up to $10,000 for for-profit businesses and up to $5,000 for non-profits.”
About $200,000 in total is expected to be made available in grants. The online application form can be found on the KEDA website homepage under “Koochiching County Relief Fund Application” or directly at https://www.businessupnorth.com/koochiching-county-relief-fund-application-questions/
Call the KEDA office at 218-283-8585, with application questions.