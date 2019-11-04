The Minnesota Chamber Foundation last week announced a new statewide economic research project, “Minnesota: 2030.” When released, it will be the first deep-dive look at the state’s economy in 30 years.
“Minnesota: 2030” will examine two major questions. First, how is Minnesota positioned to change and grow over the next decade, based on the performance of its existing regions and industries? Second, how can the state maximize opportunities to advance Minnesota’s economy?
“Minnesotans need to understand what lies ahead for the state’s economy,” said Susan Marvin, chair of Marvin, and also chair of the Minnesota Chamber Foundation Board of Directors. “Minnesota: 2030 is an economic imperative. This study will provide an actionable blueprint for economic growth and a roadmap for decision-makers in supporting and fueling Minnesota’s future growth.”
The Minnesota Chamber Foundation appointed economic experts from throughout the state to a new Economic Advisory Council to help guide the project:
- Kelly Asche, Center for Rural Policy and Development
- King Banian, St. Cloud State University
- Chris Gudmastad, Securian
- Mary Jeffries, Starkey Hearing Technologies
- Jean Kane, Colliers International
- Philip Kaufman, United Healthcare
- Dale Kurschner, Kurschner and Associates
- Myles Shaver, University of Minnesota, Carlson School of Management
- Michael Swenson, Wells Fargo
Global forecasting firm IHS Markit is leading the economic data analysis team, and firsthand input is being sought from stakeholder focus groups and influencer interviews across the state.
“We are grateful for the Economic Advisory Council’s guidance and vast economic expertise,” said Jennifer Byers, Minnesota Chamber Foundation executive director. “The members bring wide-ranging knowledge and experience to help ground the study in the unique characteristics of Minnesota’s economy.”
Initial results of “Minnesota: 2030” research are expected to be released in early 2020.