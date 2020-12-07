After a year full of cancellations and postponements, organizers of an annual Christmas tradition were determined their event wouldn't fall victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.
So, while it will take on a different look, the Christmas Day Dinner will again be offered out of the Elks Lodge No. 1599, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 25.
Much like the Community Thanksgiving Dinner held last month, the Dec. 25 meal will feature a to-go style format where vehicles will line up in front of the Elks to request the number meals needed.
The International Falls City Council Monday agreed to prohibit parking from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Christmas Day on the south side of Third Street, between Second and Third avenues to allow for curb-side window-pick up of the Christmas Day Dinner.
Free meal delivery will also be provided.
Lee Grim, who has been involved in organizing the event's organization since its inception, said there was never a doubt the meal would be held; he and other organizers and volunteers would just had to adapt to the times.
"We knew we were going to do this," he said. "We just had to get creative."
Lois Lundin, executive director of Backus Community Center, and Ashley Hall, director of the Falls Hunger Coalition, are involved in the dinner's planning, and know the needs of the community when it comes to food through experience with their respective organizations.
“We questioned how big the need was going to be,” Lundin said, adding Backus' Community Cafe's attendance continues to climb, signaling an increased need for food locally. “We had to consider how to plan for more, and prepare for what this event will look like.”
When last month's Thanksgiving Day dinner ran out of food, organizers knew they had to be ready for Christmas. Last year, about 800 people were served the Christmas Day dinner, and this year, Lundin said organizers are planning to feed 1,000 people.
Also different this year is having both local grocery stores owned by the same company. Grim and Lundin approached Joe Truman at SuperOne Foods about the dinner, not knowing what the company would be able to supply.
“We provided a food list to him, which he presented to Miners Inc.,” Grim said of the company that owns both SuperOne and County Market. “Miners is going to donate all of the food, which is incredible.”
The meal is free of charge, but any monetary donations will be given to the Falls Hunger Coalition. Grim said throughout the years of holding the holiday meal, more than $50,000 has been raised for the local food shelf.
To request meals for delivery, calls are required in advance by contacting Grim at 218-240-5125. The deliveries will be contactless, Lundin notes.
Volunteers to help with the dinner are still needed. Lundin said those interested in helping out can contact her at Backus Community Center, 285-7225; or Hall at the Falls Hunger Coalition, 283-8020.
“People can tell us what they'd be interested in doing,” Lundin said of volunteers. “We have all kinds of different jobs.”
Grim said he is pleased to see the tradition continue.
“We started this to spread the spirit of Christmas and give people an opportunity to share with others,” he said. “This meal is about Christmas spirit, and a very important thing to have running in our community on Christmas day... the response from people who receive meals and volunteer year after year is what keeps driving us to do this.”