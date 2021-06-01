Cobblestone Hotel & Suites has announced a groundbreaking event for its facility under construction now on Pleasant Avenue, along Highway 53.
The 10 a.m. June 15 event will be held at the facility now under construction at 2602 Pleasant Ave.
The Cobblestone project is being developed by IFalls Group LLC as a $10.3 million, four-story, 87-room facility with pool, and breakfast bar that transitions in evenings to a bar and small restaurant.
Based in Neenah, Wis., the Cobblestone website reports the facility will include rooms with microwaves, refrigerators, luxury linens, in-room coffee services, and flat-panel TVs.
The city of International Falls has approved a 10-year tax abatement subsidy to assist in the development.