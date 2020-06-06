A new effort was in full swing Saturday morning in the Baraja's Mexican Grill parking lot.
A Community Market featuring hand crafts, baked goods, produce, direct sales and food will run each Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The idea came from Falls residents Teresa Moynihan and Elizabeth Pendergast, doing business as Angels of Crafts, who received approval this week from Falls City Council to hold the event, rain or shine.
The market will also include classic cars, including a couple owned by Reuben Barajas, owner of the grill. And it will feature safety protocols to protect against the spread of COVID-19.
Pendergast said the offerings will be similar to those featured at the former Backus Community Market, which fizzled out as regular vendors moved from the area.
And, Pendergast, who sells goat milk products, said she got lonely when all her festivals were canceled this summer due to COVID-19 concerns.
"This was for fun, not as much for business, but more social interaction and making products people really like," she said.
But last week, she said she couldn't sleep during the night and God gave her a vision of re-starting the conversations held earlier this year about organizing a market.
She said she texted Moynihan four times at 2 a.m. about it. "The next morning, she called and was on the ball, making calls," she said. "The next day we met with the mayor and then to the council Monday. This is exciting, it's the first time I've done something like that."
She said people who sell baked goods needs a Cottage Food Law certificate, which allows for individuals to make and sell certain non-potentially hazardous food and canned goods in Minnesota without a license, with proper labeling. In addition, she said others may need a food service license to sell goods.
She said there is no vendor fee.
Vendors will wear face masks, a hand sanitation table will be available, tents will be spaced 10-feet apart and signs will be displayed encouraging social distancing, she said.
Falls councilors encouraged the two woman to move forward.
Pendergast said it's an opportunity to sell and buy locally, as well as social interaction.
Contact Moynihan at 218-721-2548 or Pendergast at 218-324-3165 to get involved.