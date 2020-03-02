Average retail gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 0.5 cents in the past week, averaging $2.34 per gallon Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,856 gas outlets in Minnesota. Gas prices in Minnesota are 2.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 4.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Regular gas prices in International Falls ranged from $2.46 to $2.47 per gallon, according to the site.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota is priced at $1.99 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive is $2.60 per gallon, a difference of 61 cents per gallon. The cheapest station in the entire country is priced at $169 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive is $4.89 per gallon, a difference of $3.20 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.47 per gallon Sunday. The national average is down 6.4 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 7.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices for March 2 in Minnesota going back a decade:
- 2019: $2.38 per gallon
- 2018: $2.48 per gallon
- 2017: $2.27 per gallon
- 2016: $1.88 per gallon
- 2015: $2.41 per gallon
- 2014: $3.46 per gallon
- 2013: $3.71 per gallon
- 2012: $3.60 per gallon
- 2011: $3.44 per gallon
- 2010: $2.69 per gallon
"As the spread of the coronavirus induces panic on markets, oil prices have been walloped and motorists should avoid filling up as the plummet in oil prices starts showing up at their local gas station in the days ahead," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "Nearly every village, town and city in every state will see gas prices dropping- the pace may vary, of course- but over the next week gas prices will move lower solidly, barring any dramatic improvement in the spread of the virus. The drop in oil is little comfort to those who've been watching the stock market fall, but gas stations have plenty of room to drop prices, in some cases nearly 25-35 cent drops over the next few weeks will happen. My advice for motorists is delay buying gasoline and expect noticeable drops for the time being as the world obsesses over the spread of COVID-19."