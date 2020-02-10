Average retail gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 3.9 cents in the past week, averaging $2.28 per gallon Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,856 gas outlets in Minnesota. Gas prices in Minnesota are 18.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 16.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Regular gas prices in International Falls averaged $2.47 per gallon, according to the site.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota is priced at $204 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive is $2.61 per gallon, a difference of 57 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the entire country as of Sunday stands at $0.59 per gallon while the most expensive is $101.90 per gallon, a difference of $101.31.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.42 per gallon Sunday. The national average is down 6.6 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 25 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices for Feb. 10 in Minnesota going back a decade:
- 2019: $2.12 per gallon
- 2018: $2.55 per gallon
- 2017: $2.26 per gallon
- 2016: $1.50 per gallon
- 2015: $2.19 per gallon
- 2014: $3.21 per gallon
- 2013: $3.55 per gallon
- 2012: $3.42 per gallon
- 2011: $3.13 per gallon
- 2010: $2.59 per gallon
"The nation's gas prices continue to fall to fresh lows as coronavirus fears continue to put a choke-hold on oil prices, leading to the fourth straight weekly decline in the national average," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "All but a handful of states saw their averages decline over the last seven days, leading to plenty of smiling faces, but especially in the 21 states where at least one station is offering gasoline under $2 per gallon. It's impressive that in those 21 states, a total of over 10,000 stations are offering such low prices. With continued worries of economic slowdown due to the spread of coronavirus, I don't think the impact to oil is done yet, and for now, motorists are poised to see another week of falling gas prices."