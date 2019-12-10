The U.S. Small Business Administration is reminding Minnesotans that nomination deadline for the SBA’s 2020 Small Business Week Awards is almost here. Submissions for Minnesota state awards must be mailed or hand-delivered to the Minnesota District Office by Dec. 30.
For more than 50 years, National Small Business Week has celebrated the inspiring achievements of America’s small businesses and the countless contributions they make to their local communities, and to our nation’s economy. Each year SBA’s Minnesota District Office participates by recognizing outstanding local small business owners and small business champions who help them start and grow their businesses.
The SBA Minnesota District Office will recognize individuals and businesses in multiple categories. Details on who qualifies for each award and how to apply can be found at http://ow.ly/5gLP50wzRDR.
In addition to the state awards, SBA also recognizes small businesses at the national level. Information, forms and instructions for submitting national awards can be found at http://ow.ly/eweh50wzRMY. Submissions must be received at the appropriate program office by Jan. 7, 2020 at 2 p.m.