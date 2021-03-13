Minnesota's Small Business Relief Grants program awarded 6,151 small businesses that received $10,000 grants last year, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development reported last week.
In Koochiching County, DEED reported that 21 business received a total of $210,000 through the program. Nineteen of those grants went to International Falls businesses, with 17 of the owners of those businesses defined as micro businesses, 13 were women owned, and one is owned by someone defined as black, indigenous, and people of color. A micro. business is defined as having six or fewer employees. Two of the grants went to Littlefork businesses; one micro business, both owned by women and one BIPOC-owned.
This program – created last June by the state legislature – was available to Minnesotan owned and operated businesses that could demonstrate financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. DEED partnered with the Minnesota Lottery to ensure fairness in the distribution of funds.
A total of $61.51 million was awarded – with businesses selected through a randomized lottery process after the application period closed last July. Those chosen were screened to ensure they met eligibility requirements.
“We know that small businesses have suffered the most during this pandemic, so this program was designed to help them,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “These dollars helped thousands of businesses weather some of the worst months of the pandemic, and we look forward to better days ahead for the state’s business community.”
More than 60 percent of the grants were disbursed by Sept. 30 and more than 75 percent by Oct. 31. All grants were disbursed and the program ended by Dec. 31, 2020. Awards were administered and disbursed by qualified local and regionally based nonprofit organizations across the state.
“These funds are able to reach more than 6,000 businesses across Minnesota because of the hard work and commitment of our nonprofit partners,” said DEED Deputy Commissioner Kevin McKinnon.
A searchable map shows all of the grants that were awarded. In keeping with the legislation, at least half of the funding was awarded to businesses in Greater Minnesota. Awards also included:
- 4,316 grants to micro businesses (defined as having six or fewer employees)
- 2,977 grants to woman-owned businesses
- 263 grants to veteran-owned businesses
- 1,276 grants to BIPOC-owned businesses (whose owners identify as Black, Indigenous or a Person of Color)
Over 27,400 businesses applied for the grants during the application period last summer. When some additional federal funding was made available in December, more recipients were selected from the wait list.
DEED is the state's principal economic development agency, promoting business recruitment, expansion and retention, workforce development, international trade and community development. For more details about the agency and its services, visit the DEED website or follow us on Twitter.