Development in Koochiching County has remained active throughout the pandemic, say local officials.
Paul Nevanen, Koochiching Economic Development Authority director, said good things are happening on the local economic development front.
"We've had some really good economic activity throughout the county, in the context of the pandemic and the border closure."
The U.S.-Canada border — the longest undefended border in the world - closed to nonessential traffic March 21. While some restrictions have been slightly eased, entry into Canada remains closed to most people.
Key to opening the border is likely related to the number of Canadians and Americans who are vaccinated against COVID-19, Nevanen said.
The closure to the large Canadian marketplace, combined with impacts of the pandemic, is a double hammer on many Borderland businesses, he said.
"I am hoping we are turning a corner on vaccinations and everybody's doing their part," he said.
Investing in the community at this time is challenging for a number of reasons, he said.
"It would be easy to wait it out, go in a bunker, watch the British Baking Show and wait till it's over, but people like the Mayor (Harley Droba) taking on Baraja's space (after the restaurant closed) with passion and drive - that's what's needed."
Droba, with Brooke Maki, has opened The Library, at the former Barajas site, 1323 Third St., available for take-out only, but will eventually be a full-service coffee shop and restaurant. It features the former staff of Espresso Lane, previously located in SuperOne.
Nevanen said several restaurants that closed during the pandemic are now looking at reopening, and numerous smaller projects are ongoing across Koochiching County.
"We've got some heavy lift projects and other things are happening on a scale that's very encouraging," Nevanen said.
Droba also said activity in the communities is positive.
"I am very optimistic about what's going on in our communities," he said.
Meanwhile, Nevanen pointed to and described a number of projects, some of which are being moved forward with private and/or outside investments, that will start and/or be completed this year.
"In the Falls itself, folks are looking at us and we're seeing a sizable investment in the community," he said.
Among the many projects representing millions of dollars in investment in cities and the county at large are:
Kmart
Nevanen said he believes a sale is pending for the 83,000 square foot building, which has been difficult to fill since Kmart shuttered the building in December 2019, but has no further information.
Hotels
Nevanen said he's been working with two motel projects, now moving forward in International Falls.
"We haven't have a hospitality building project since 1987," he said. "Now we've got two coming."
Cobblestone Hotel, an 87-room project, planned for Highway 53, and an 84-room project planned for Keenan Drive by IF Properties LLC, have sought tax abatement from International Falls and Koochiching County, Nevanen and Droba updated.
The International Falls City Council approved hiring Northland Securities at the March 1 council meeting to provide financial analysis for the two projects, Droba added.
Northland Securities has completed the preliminary analysis and will present the analysis to each of the applicants. The council and county board are required to hold hearings before it may grant tax abatement, he said.
"I have been working with both groups for some time, ...(gaining) bank financing to make a project go in this climate is incredibly challenging," Nevanen said.
He notes the projects are being led by "outside investors who want to be here."
Transportation
Work to complete the U.S. Highway 53 rehabilitation and streetscape project will resume in early May, and the runway reconstruction project at the Falls International Airport will continue.
"It will be disruptive but it's progress," Nevanen said of both.
The new entrance via Highway 53 into the city will be softened and more aesthetically appealing.
"It's not sexy stuff, but it's stuff that positions you to move forward," Nevanen said, adding he hopes it leads to further investment in the corridor.
Ranier
Mayor Dennis Wagner is enthusiastically helping to drive a vision for Ranier, spurred by the success of a few anchor businesses, Nevanen said.
He said he hears a private entrepreneur has cleared the way for commercial and retail space there.
"People want to be in Ranier," Nevanen said.
Other projects
The Big Falls Campground project will be a real boost and build on an asset Nevanen calls a gen.
In the works since 2016, it began in August with ground work and infrastructure for new sites. Once completed, the campground
will consist of 30 sites connected to the city's sanitary sewer system.
He noted Mayor Jerry Struss is excited about a $3.5 million water and infrastructure project in Northome.