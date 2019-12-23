Average retail gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 0.3 cents in the past week, averaging $2.39 per gallon Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,856 gas outlets in Minnesota. Gas prices in Minnesota are 5.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 26.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Regular gas prices in International Falls averaged $2.54 per gallon, according to the site.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota is priced at $2.09 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive is $2.59 per gallon, a difference of 50 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the entire country as of Sunday stands at $1.64 per gallon while the most expensive is $5.19 per gallon, a difference of $3.55.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.53 per gallon Sunday. The national average is down 5.9 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 22.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices for Dec. 23 in Minnesota going back a decade:
- 2018: $2.13 per gallon
- 2017: $2.33 per gallon
- 2016: $2.20 per gallon
- 2015: $1.87 per gallon
- 2014: $2.25 per gallon
- 2013: $3.05 per gallon
- 2012: $3.08 per gallon
- 2011: $3.22 per gallon
- 2010: $3.01 per gallon
- 2009: $2.48 per gallon
"With motorists preparing to hit the road to celebrate Christmas with loved ones, the national average has seen its seventh weekly decline, falling to a fresh low since March, " said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "Closing out 2019 will likely see some additional downward momentum, but the next million dollar question motorists are beginning to ask: what will the new decade bring to the pump? What's 2020 going to look like? GasBuddy is preparing to answer those questions just in time for the New Year, but for now, motorists need not worry, and should continue to enjoy affordable gasoline prices in nearly all states- and that's a terrific end to 2019 as well."