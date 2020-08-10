Drake Dill has joined Border Bank as a business officer, announced the company in a news release this week.
“We are excited Drake said yes to joining our team," said Cindy Youso, International Falls Border Bank president. "He and his family are well-known in our region; and as a successful business owner, he will bring valuable experience to our business customers."
“It’s an honor to be on the Border Bank team," Dill said in the release. "My family has been in this area since the early 1900’s – it’s home. I know and understand the various businesses and commercial industries that make up our region, and look forward to helping them grow."
Dill graduated from the University of North Dakota with a bachelor of business degree, and owned Thunderhook Fly-Ins in Ontario with his parents Tucky (Einarson) Dill and the late David Dill. He is married to Whitney (Mostad) Dill and enjoys hunting, fishing, golfing and flying.
Dill can be reached at drake.dill@border.bank or 218-283-5556.
Border Bank was established in 1935 and has nine branches throughout Minnesota, including Coon Rapids, Greenbush, Thief River Falls, Middle River, Badger, Roseau, Baudette, International Falls and Clearbrook. In addition, the holding company for Border Bank – Border Bancshares, Inc, acquired Union State Bank in Fargo, North Dakota fourth quarter of 2018.
An official merger is planned for December 2020.