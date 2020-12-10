As Falls High School approaches the halfway point of the second quarter, more failing grades this year are likely a result of distance learning struggles.
In the midst of a schedule that has students attending classes in person two days a week, and distance learning the other three, FHS Principal Tim Everson said there are 97 high school students with at least one failing grade at this point in the school year, compared to 51 students at the same time last year.
While the report doesn’t mean students have failed the class at this point, the issue is on educators’ radar and they are working to help students improve the grades before they are finalized at the end of the semester, Jan. 22.
“These grades are from quarter No. 1,” Everson said. “We give credit by semester so the grade is a continuation.”
Falls Superintendent Kevin Grover said many students are performing as they normally would, with some doing better, however that doesn’t hold true for everyone.
“We have higher numbers (of students) that are struggling,” he said. “It doesn’t mean they’re failing, but they aren’t doing as good as they normally would.”
The increase in failing grades can be the result of several factors, Grover said, and he sympathized with the situation of having to learn at home.
“It’s a different world trying to function out of your house,” he said, adding there are likely many distractions in a student’s home during learning hours.
The superintendent said ideally, all high school students would attend classes at school five days per week, but the district doesn’t have the space and staff to accommodate that during the ongoing pandemic.
“The next best thing was to rotate students in like we are doing,” Grover said. “And we make every effort to keep them on track.”
Everson said it’s fortunate Falls High School students can attend some in-person classes, an opportunity not all Minnesota students have. Nearly all public schools in Minnesota are using a distance or hybrid learning model as positive cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the state. Only 37 Minnesota school districts or charter schools reported to the state that they were operating in person.
Neighboring high school students attending Littlefork-Big Falls School are learning under a complete distance learning model, with a date to return to the building expected to be announced after the new year.
“We feel fortunate we get students here two days a week,” Everson said. “We’re hoping to we can continue in the model we are in.”
Nationwide trend
The increase in failing grades is not unique to the Falls school district, and is experienced in school districts of all sizes from coast to coast.
Local administrators and teachers have increased outreach efforts by making calls to students and their families.
“Yesterday, I probably made 100 phone calls,” Everson told The Journal last week. “We’re trying to contact parents of students who are struggling, but also about positive things happening. We understand this is a difficult time for everybody.”
Grover agreed.
“We’re doing everything we can,” he said. “Staff are taking this seriously. They’re trying to make connections not only with the kids, but families where it is needed... anything to make sure kids keep doing what they need to do.”
To eliminate technology stress of distance learning, dozens of hot-spot internet connections, laptops or Chromebooks have been supplied to any student in need of resources. Many teachers are working with students on assignment deadlines and creating contracts to help improve grades before the end of the semester.
“Teachers know this isn’t easy,” Everson said. “They are trying to do everything they can to make kids successful.”
On the same note, the principal said he understands the many challenges families are faced with during the pandemic.
“We recognize parents are struggling too, and this is really hard on families,” he said.
Continued learning
While there are challenges with a learning model that includes distance learning, Grover said it’s important the school year progresses appropriately.
“We can’t give up a year of education,” he said. “Is it different? Yes, but we have standards that need to be covered. We still have expectations and we won’t be just passing everyone. The work needs to be put in. It’s going to take more of the village. None of us want to be where we are at, but we are. We need to educate. We want to keep kids accountable, and we want them to be as successful as possible in the format we’re in.”
Learning online and through Zoom meetings may not be for everyone, however, there are some students who are performing better in the distance learning setting.
“There is a percentage of kids who are doing better in this online environment than they would be doing in school,” Everson said. “Some kids like being at home to work on their assignments.”
When teachers are posting their lectures online, students can watch — and re-watch — the lessons if they need to. Having to teach in person and to an online audience adds work and stress to teachers’ plates, but Everson said efforts are appreciated.
“Staff is going above and beyond to help students,” he said. “I can’t say that enough... we know everyone is stressed out. We know this is difficult.”
The principal encouraged parents and guardians to utilize the district’s Skyward system to keep track of how their student is performing. If they need help with login access, they should contact the school office, he said.
“Skyward is a really good resource for parents to see how their kids are doing,” Everson said. “If parents need anything, they should reach out to us. We’ll work with them... We’ve got time for kids to get those grades up.”