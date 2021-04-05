Two local entrepreneurs are featured in a newly launched digital magazine that focuses on a variety of topics.
The the April edition of Aspirations Magazine includes information about RaeAnne Conat of Swanky Gifts on Rainy, and Barb Owen-Boerger of Sandbay Jewelry.
The features were noted by Anthony AlexZander, founder and editor, of AspirationsMagazine.com
The magazine includes stories about entrepreneurs and CEOs, as well as other aspects of life, including fashion, real estate, finance and entertainment.