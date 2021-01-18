Essentia Health continues to work with state departments of health in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout for members of the general public.
Notification to groups will occur once there is appointment availability, reports Essentia Health in a news release.
"The most recent update from the Minnesota Department of Health is the flexibility to begin vaccinating anyone ages 65 and older if we have more vaccine than needed to complete Phase 1a," said the release. "While we can’t wait to begin administering the vaccine broadly within the communities we serve, supplies currently are limited. We’ll continue to follow guidelines from our state departments of health, which determine vaccination priority. Please know that Essentia Health will contact you when it’s your turn."
Essentia patients are encouraged to sign up for MyChart, which will be the primary method of notification. Once you receive your notice via MyChart, you’ll be able to easily schedule your vaccination.
To register, visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on the “MyChart” button in the upper right-hand corner; then click “sign up.” There is also a MyChart app for smart devices.
Additionally, Essentia Health will be sending a voice message to patients’ preferred phone number in their medical record. Besides using MyChart, individuals will be able to call to schedule appointments, once they are available. Using MyChart to schedule your appointment is recommended due to anticipated lengthy wait times by phone.
Vaccine allocation and appointments are subject to change and appointments may need to be rescheduled due to vaccine availability.
Please note that the COVID-19 vaccine requires two doses, 21 or 28 days apart depending on the manufacturer.
Through exhaustive clinical trials that featured tens of thousands of patients, both vaccines currently available to Essentia Health — ones from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna — were found to have effectiveness rates of about 95 percent. They have proven to be safe, as well. Minimal side effects have included headaches, fatigue and injection-site pain, the news release said.
Questions or concerns about the vaccine should be directed to primary care providers; if you have a history of severe allergic reactions to vaccines or medications, contact your primary care provider.
Additional information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine can be found on by visiting EssentiaHealth.org and clicking on the “vaccine distribution” link at the top of the page.