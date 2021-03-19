Essentia Health has been identified as a top-performing medical group by MN Community Measurement, a nonprofit that focuses on improving health care costs and quality.
This recognition reflects the importance quality plays as one of our seven values and in the daily care of our patients," Essentia officials said in a news release.
MNCM’s annual report ranks Essentia among nine medical groups out of 88 from Minnesota and neighboring states that achieved high performance on at least half of the measures for which each organization is eligible. The report for care delivered in 2019 includes data on preventive and depression care and care for chronic conditions such as diabetes and asthma. Fifteen of the measures this year relate to mental health in adolescents and adults.
“These results speak to the quality care our colleagues provide to patients in our communities every day,” said Dan Collins, vice president of quality at Essentia. “They also demonstrate the importance of our focus on quality, as we meet our patients’ evolving needs.”
Essentia ranks significantly above the state average in 13 of 21 quality measures. We achieved above-average rates for all four chronic conditions and more than half of the measures for mental health. The chronic category includes optimal vascular and diabetes care and optimal asthma control for both kids and adults.
The measures for this report were developed or chosen for public reporting to address gaps in quality and to focus community efforts on improvement.
The top nine high-performing medical groups include Essentia along with similar large health care systems that require a high number of reliable processes to help patients achieve better health.
The 13 quality measures in which Essentia was ranked significantly above the state average:
- Colorectal cancer screening
- Optimal diabetes care
- Optimal vascular care
- Optimal asthma control in children
- Optimal asthma control in adults
- Adolescent mental health and/or depression screening
- Adolescent depression: PHQ-9/PHQ-9M utilization
- Adult depression: Follow-up at six months
- Adult depression: Response at six months
- Adult depression: Remission at six months
- Adult depression: Follow-up at 12 months
- Adult depression: Response at 12 months
- Adult depression: Remission at 12 months