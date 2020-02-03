The new Falls International Airport terminal project in International Falls has been recognized for its engineering.
The American Council of Engineering Companies of Minnesota recognized the project with an engineering excellence award. ACEC/MN is the leading business practice and policy advocate for consulting engineering firms in Minnesota.
Kraus-Anderson was the construction manager for the new terminal, which opened in the summer of 2019.
The terminal project included the full replacement of the 17,894-square-foot terminal building, and provides new space for U.S. Customs processing, a National Weather Service office, Transportation Security Administration offices and airport administration.
The project replaced approximately two-thirds of the old terminal designed by architecture, planning and interiors firm Alliiance, and features a new arrival and departure service with check-in ticketing counters and kiosks, secured gate lounge, baggage handling, passenger boarding bridge, TSA screening area, car rental services and public lobby/waiting area.
U.S. Customs provides services at the airport, which is known by the letters INL. The airport is a designated international port of entry to the United States. Delta, operated by SkyWest Airlines, provides daily service to and from Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport, or MSP.
The airport built its first runways in 1946 and added a terminal building in 1948, paving the way for the introduction of commercial air service in 1953. A new terminal building was built in 1979, which was dedicated by Vice President Walter Mondale. Following runway extensions over the years, the airport was re-designated in 2011 as Falls International Airport.
Established in 1897, Kraus-Anderson Construction Company (www.krausanderson.com) is one of the nation’s premier commercial general contractors and construction managers. Kraus-Anderson, an Affirmative Action, Equal Employment Opportunity Employer, is headquartered in Minneapolis and has regional offices in Madison, Wis., Bismarck, N.D., and Duluth, Bemidji and Rochester, Minn.