As Minnesota’s cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, Gov. Tim Walz last week announced a four-week pause on social activities, in-person dining, sports, and fitness establishments.
Walz last Wednesday night, said hospital officials are voicing concerns as the pandemic reaches a “breaking point,” and announced new actions to help control the spread of the virus. For the next four weeks, bars and restaurants can not offer in-person services, but delivery and takeout are allowed. Fitness centers, theaters and youth sports will shut down for the same period, until Dec. 18.
“We know this has been difficult, and it’s been challenging, and much has been asked of you,” Walz said to Minnesotans during his address. “I need to ask a little more.”
Unlike last spring, salons and retail establishments are not included in the latest restrictions. Instead, the businesses impacted are those scientists and health experts say are conducive to COVID-19 spread, where people gather for long periods of time, especially when masks are not consistently worn.
“The actions announced (Wednesday) will help prevent more families from losing a loved one and ensure our hospitals can treat those who fall ill,” Walz said. “While these actions mean incredible hardship for many, they are the fastest way to recover our economy, keep our kids in school, and get back to the activities we love.”
Local impact
Hailey and Erik Silvers are feeling a mix of emotions following Wednesday’s announcement.
The owners of Snap Fitness were a little more than a week shy of moving into their new facility, the former Stride Fitness, and were looking forward to launching into their busiest season.
“October 2020 was the best month we have had in three years and November was on track to beat October,” Hailey said. “It’s very clear to us that people have a fire under them to get and be healthy. I truly believe that all the research surrounding COVID is fueling that. A strong immune system is our only line of defense right now. Yes, wearing masks and limiting exposure, but we have members who are essential workers and their workouts provide them mental sanity while caring for their own physical health.”
Since gyms were allowed to reopen June 10, Snap Fitness has had 4,894 entries into the club, with zero cases of COVID-19.
“Minnesota gyms have been linked to fewer than 0.0003 percent of the cases in Minnesota,” Hailey said. “I understand the need to reduce the spread, but gyms are for health and those who must work the front lines want gyms open- we’ve heard it firsthand from our members.”
With the closure in the midst of the holiday season, Hailey said she has ideas to continue offering training and fitness challenges virtually to Snap Fitness members.
“We will do this because we love what we do and believe it’s important to spread health, but it’s foolish to think that the little bit of income generated from Zoom classes will pay our bills,” she said. “Our business has been paused, but not our responsibilities. Unfortunately, gyms are a service-based industry and unless you have massive amounts of retail to unload, we will not receive another paycheck until we can reopen. Each industry has their unique issues to deal with, and I’ve always thought owning a restaurant would be one of the most difficult business to own, but of course I am biased in saying I think gyms have been hit the hardest because we are one of the only businesses required to close 100 percent... There is actually much work and creativity required in remotely supporting our members in a way that we won’t skip a beat when we reopen. As a family, we really enjoyed our time together during a spring closure, but it will be more critical to stay on our toes during this closure, however long that will last.”
When asked how the community can help during the closure, Hailey suggested spreading kindness.
“It’s hard to go out into the community (or) to go on social media,” she said. “There is so much division and negativity right now, it’s not helping anything. We get to chose how we respond to every situation. Erik and I have strong faith and every time we have run into a difficult situation we learn and grow along the way. It may not be pretty, but we’re usually stronger on the other side. Ultimately, even if you’re having a bad day, week, or year there is really is no excuse for hatred.... despite it all, I guarantee that when you see me in the grocery store I’ll be smiling under that mask of mine, I can’t help it.”
Like the Silvers’, many other local business owners are feeling frustration over the restrictions.
Terry Wood, co-owner of the On the Rocks, said the short notice of the closure was really felt.
“We had orders already in the works,” he said, adding the local Coca Cola Bottling was “very understanding.”
In addition to the short notice, Wood is fearful the closure will extend beyond Dec. 18, and there is no payment protection program in place this time.
“We’re out of an income for at least a month,” he said. “And I just bought $500 worth of Christmas decorations the day before the announcement... I was getting ready to decorate (the bar).”
Local restaurants can still offer take-out, with many owners adding curbside and delivery to the services they provide.
Tricia Heibel, president of the International Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, called last week’s announcement disappointing, and pledged to be a continued resource for local businesses.
“While the two recent executive orders from Gov. Walz are incredibly disappointing, based on our state and community’s COVID numbers they unfortunately were not entirely unexpected,” she said. “The International Falls Area Chamber of Commerce continues to be an active advocate for our area businesses throughout this pandemic. We are on frequent calls with the Minnesota Department of Health, Department of Labor and Industry, and DEED, as well as lobbying state and federal legislators through our partnership with the Minnesota Chamber Federation and U. S. Chamber Federation, requesting sensible business regulations. We will continue to be a resource for local businesses and are exploring new ways to provide support through this winter, as we expect some level of restriction to continue into early 2021.”
Mayor feels the impact, understands
International Falls Mayor Harley Droba said he understands the frustration and uncertainty felt by those affected by the governor’s order.
“This is difficult for everybody,” he said. “I feel for the people who are losing their livelihoods for a brief amount of time... those are the people most impacted. These are our friends and neighbors.”
With the kind of decision Walz made last week, Droba said people will be upset and frustrated, no matter what.
“As the mayor, I respect Walz’s decision to do something, but it is difficult, too, because I can see the pain it’s causing in our local business community,” he said. “The big picture is to be cautious, wear a mask, try to social distance and if we can do things as often as we can... we’re less likely to have more shutdowns in the future.”
While he may hold the position as mayor, Droba is personally impacted by the executive order.
As the manager of Espresso Lane in SuperOne and the gambling manager at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 2948, Droba said both businesses will have to make adjustments or briefly close.
“Espresso Lane will offer to-go services only,” he said. “The VFW will be closing down (until Dec. 18).”
Droba said during the first round of restrictions last spring, Espresso Lane temporarily closed, causing him to lose health insurance during that time period.
“It’s really scary not having health insurance during a global pandemic,” he said. “I understand the fear people I have right now. I feel it, too.”
In addition to how business owners themselves are affected, Droba said he also sympathizes with them for decisions they need to make regarding their employees.
“Layoffs are tough decisions,” he said. “And right now, there isn’t the payment protection program that there was before... Hopefully that changes.”
Paul Nevanen, director of the Koochiching Economic Develoment Authority, discussed at the KEDA Board meeting Monday the stress most businesses, and especially those now mandated to to close or restrict services, are feeling now.
He encouraged people to do what they can to help businesses get through these weeks of closures or restricted service.
“I encourage people to take out meals at restaurants, or try to support them how you can,” he said. “This is a very difficult time, right around the holidays, for these small businesses.”