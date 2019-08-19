Average retail gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 2.9 cents in the past week, averaging $2.54 per gallon Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,856 gas outlets in Minnesota. Gas prices in Minnesota are 12.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 20.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Gas prices in International Falls ranged from $2.52 to $2.59 per gallon, according to gasbuddy.com.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota is priced at $2.32 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive is $2.57 per gallon, a difference of 43 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the entire country as of Sunday stands at $1.81 per gallon while the most expensive is $5.09 per gallon, a difference of $3.28 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.60 per gallon Sunday. The national average is down 17 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 22.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices for Aug.19 in Minnesota going back a decade:
- 2018: $2.74 per gallon
- 2017: $2.28 per gallon
- 2016: $2.19 per gallon
- 2015: $2.73 per gallon
- 2014: $3.33 per gallon
- 2013: $3.50 per gallon
- 2012: $3.71 per gallon
- 2011: $3.63 per gallon
- 2010: $2.65 per gallon
- 2009: $2.52 per gallon
"For a surprising fifth straight week, the national average has declined, ushering in lower gas prices to every state and providing relief to consumers who've watched the stock market tank, but of for the same reason oil prices have plunged," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "While gasoline demand remains healthy, continued worry over U.S. and China relations clouds energy markets and has weighed significantly on oil prices. As the summer draws to a close, the declines may slow down as new signs from both the U.S. and China show a less aggressive tone regarding trade, but we'll have to see if that materializes into something concrete in the weeks ahead. For now I believe we'll see more moves to the downside for most states as the national average continues to move to fresh summer lows as Labor Day approaches."