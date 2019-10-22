Influenza season has arrived and now is the time to protect yourself, your family and the community by getting vaccinated.
The flu vaccine is recommended for people six months and older, including those with compromised immune systems and chronic medical conditions, according to a news release.
“Getting a flu shot is one of the best ways to keep your family healthy and improve population health,” said Essentia Health Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Rajesh Prabhu. “The flu shot protects the most vulnerable in our community — elderly, young children and those with significant health conditions.”
The flu vaccine is available at all Essentia locations, including International Falls. For a complete list of those locations and their vaccine schedules, visit essentiahealth.org/flu.
Appointments can be made at any Essentia Health clinic by calling 844.663.1068 to receive a flu vaccination.
The flu vaccine is made from influenza strains identified to be the most likely to hit the northern hemisphere, based on what medical experts have seen occur in the southern half of the world.
Flu vaccinations are covered by Medicare, Medicaid and most private insurance.
For general information about the upcoming influenza season, you can also check out the CDC’s resources online at cdc.gov/flu/index.htm.