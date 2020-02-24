The Rainy Lake Medical Center Foundation approved donating the funds to provide the RLMC laboratory with a new testing system for blood gas analysis since the prior system will no longer be supported by the Food and Drug Administration starting in May.
The ability for a laboratory to test blood gases is vital to patient care as it measures the amount of oxygen and carbon dioxide in the blood. It is also used to determine the pH of blood. These results are critical to patients who present in respiratory distress and for our diabetic population as acidosis, or an imbalance of pH in the blood, can be deadly.
In addition to this donation, the foundation recently upgraded a security system and purchased surgical equipment for shoulder surgeries. All proceeds raised from the latest fund raiser, “Icebox day’s bingo” benefited these improvements and equipment.
Rainy Lake Medical Center’s Foundation is a group of individuals who are passionate about improving healthcare in our community, according to a news release. The group's goal is to cultivate relationships and philanthropic support to enable the creation of new facilities, upgrade of current facilities, and acquisition of new equipment and medical technology.
If you are interested in serving on the foundation board to help in their mission, please contact Mickie Olson at 218-283-5524.