Average retail gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 15.6 cents in the past week, averaging $2.57 per gallon Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,856 gas outlets in Minnesota. Gas prices in Minnesota are 29 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 25.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Regular gas prices in International Falls averaged $2.59 per gallon, according to the site.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota is priced at $2.08 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive is $2.89 per gallon, a difference of 81 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 10.4 in the last week, averaging $2.63 per gallon Sunday. The national average is up 24.2 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 15.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices for Feb.22 in Minnesota going back a decade:
- 2020: $2.32 per gallon
- 2019: $2.35 per gallon
- 2018: $2.48 per gallon
- 2017: $2.23 per gallon
- 2016: $1.62 per gallon
- 2015: $2.24 per gallon
- 2014: $3.42 per gallon
- 2013: $3.81 per gallon
- 2012: $3.49 per gallon
- 2011: $3.17 per gallon
"With last week's extreme cold shutting down millions of barrels per day in refinery capacity, gas prices have seen their largest weekly climb in quite some time," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "The jump in price was the result of a dozen or so refineries, primarily in Texas, that were forced to shut down as the frigid temperatures threatened to wreak havoc on their exposed equipment. With the cold weather behind us, price increases show begin to slow later this week or next week, and so long as these refineries get back online in short order, we may see gas prices start to move back down in the next couple of weeks. However, as we near spring weather, we'll likely see another longer term rise in prices begin as refineries start to transition to summer gasoline, so motorists shouldn't jump for joy just yet."