There are quick and free ways to reduce energy and water costs, reports Joel Haskard, Minnesota Energy Resources Clean Energy Resource Teams.
Minnesota Energy Resources reminds people of ways to reduce energy costs and still stay comfortable include:
- Turn off fans in empty rooms: Fans cool people, not rooms.
- Close window blinds and drapes when gone to block sunlight, but open windows at night to help cool and enjoy the extra daylight when home.
- Unplug appliances and electronics when not in use or put them on power strips - and use them.
- Raise the temperature of your air conditioner during the day to 78ºF and at night to 85ºF. Install and program a programmable thermostat to automatically manage temperatures when you are home and away.
- Replace incandescent light bulbs with LEDs: Most energy from inefficient lighting is heat.
- Use a microwave or grill to cook instead of using an oven.
- Take shorter, cooler showers and use bathroom exhaust fans to alleviate humidity.
- Run a dishwasher, instead of washing by hand, and use laundry machines only when full. Allow the dishes to air-dry and remove lint from the dryer.
- Decrease temperature of water heater to 120ºF.
In addition, free water conservation kits are available to customers of Minnesota Energy Resources, the natural gas company that serves International Falls. Participants must have an existing account with the company and their water heater must be fueled by natural gas.
The kits, which include easy to install low-flow shower heads, kitchen and bathroom aerators, and pipe insulation, are shipped directly to homes. Call 866-872-0052 and press 1 for residential programs or order online at orders.amconservationgroup.com/mercfreekit/