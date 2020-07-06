Average retail gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 0.3 cents in the past week, averaging $2.10 per gallon Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,856 gas outlets in Minnesota. Gas prices in Minnesota are 16.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 50.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Regular gas prices in International Falls ranged from $2.07 to $2.09 per gallon, according to the site.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota is priced at $1.79 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive is $2.29 per gallon, a difference of 50 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.17 per gallon Sunday. The national average is down 14.9 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 58.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices for July 6 in Minnesota going back a decade:
- 2019: $2.60 per gallon
- 2018: $2.73 per gallon
- 2017: $2.19 per gallon
- 2016: $2.17 per gallon
- 2015: $2.64 per gallon
- 2014: $3.54 per gallon
- 2013: $3.32 per gallon
- 2012: $3.46 per gallon
- 2011: $3.56 per gallon
- 2010: $2.67 per gallon
"With July 4 behind us, we're now half way through the summer driving season, and the pace of gas price increases has finally hit a wall. As of Sunday evening, it appears possible that we may break the nine straight weeks of rising prices thanks to a drop in demand fueled by COVID-19 cases surging in some states," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "So far this summer, both holidays have seen the lowest prices since 2004, and its possible that if things don't improve much by Labor Day we could see the rare trifecta of every summer holiday setting multi-year lows. For now, I believe we may see increases stall and some minor increases or decreases until we see a solid change in the coronavirus situation. For now, some states will see slight increases, some may see slight decreases, but gas prices are essentially stuck in limbo."