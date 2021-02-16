Average retail gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 5.5 cents in the past week, averaging $2.39 per gallon Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,856 gas outlets in Minnesota. Gas prices in Minnesota are 10.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 11.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Regular gas prices in International Falls ranged from $2.39 to $2.44 per gallon, according to the site.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota is priced at $2 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive is $2.59 per gallon, a difference of 59 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.6 in the last week, averaging $2.50 per gallon Sunday. The national average is up 11 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 5.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices for Feb.15 in Minnesota going back a decade:
- 2020: $2.28 per gallon
- 2019: $2.18 per gallon
- 2018: $2.51 per gallon
- 2017: $2.25 per gallon
- 2016: $1.44 per gallon
- 2015: $2.18 per gallon
- 2014: $3.33 per gallon
- 2013: $3.71 per gallon
- 2012: $3.44 per gallon
- 2011: $3.17 per gallon
"It's not surprising that gasoline prices continue to follow oil prices higher, as the national average now stands at its highest level since January 2020 as Pay with GasBuddy data shows U.S. gasoline demand rose over two percent last week," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "The rise in gas prices continues to be driven by improving demand in the United States, and has nothing to do with who sits in the White House, but rather how many motorists are filing their tanks on a daily basis, and from that data, it's no guess, but prices will continue to trend higher. This situation will last as long as OPEC continues to restrain their oil production, creating the situation we're in where demand is recovering faster than demand. The situation won't get better, just wait until spring, it's likely the national average will rise another 10 to as much as 50 cents per gallon if oil production doesn't respond to the continued recovery in demand."