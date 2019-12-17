Average retail gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 2.2 cents in the past week, averaging $2.40 per gallon Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,856 gas outlets in Minnesota. Gas prices in Minnesota are 7.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 19.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Regular gas prices in International Falls averaged $2.54 per gallon, according to the site.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota is priced at $2.22 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive is $2.70 per gallon, a difference of 48 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the entire country as of Sunday stands at $1.88 per gallon while the most expensive is $4.99 per gallon, a difference of $3.11.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.55 per gallon Sunday. The national average is down 5.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 19.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices for Dec. 16 in Minnesota going back a decade:
- 2018: $2.21 per gallon
- 2017: $2.34 per gallon
- 2016: $2.10 per gallon
- 2015: $1.91 per gallon
- 2014: $2.39 per gallon
- 2013: $2.93 per gallon
- 2012: $3.04 per gallon
- 2011: $3.22 per gallon
- 2010: $2.93 per gallon
- 2009: $2.46 per gallon
"Gasoline prices have now slid to their lowest level since March thanks to rising U.S. gasoline inventories and sluggish demand, certainly bringing some Christmas cheer to motorists," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "The jump in gasoline inventories has been so large it has offset oil prices which touched $60 per barrel last week, as well as the U.S. and China suggesting they've reached a trade deal. Pending more significant proven trade ties between the two major countries, we may have seen the rally in oil stall for now, as refined product inventories post notable jumps going into the end of the year. It may take more inspiration for oil's recent run to translate over into lackluster gasoline, with motorists the clear beneficiaries- they'll be able to spend a bit more on shopping for those last minute Christmas gifts."