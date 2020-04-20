Average retail gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 6.8 cents in the past week, averaging $1.52 per gallon Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,856 gas outlets in Minnesota. Gas prices in Minnesota are 45.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 122.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Regular gas prices in International Falls ranged from $1.49 to $1.59 per gallon, according to the site.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota is priced at $0.99 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive is $1.89 per gallon, a difference of $90 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $1.78 per gallon Sunday. The national average is down 33.18 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 106.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices for April 6 in Minnesota going back a decade:
- 2019: $2.75 per gallon
- 2018: $2.55 per gallon
- 2017: $2.31 per gallon
- 2016: $2.02 per gallon
- 2015: $2.33 per gallon
- 2014: $3.51 per gallon
- 2013: $3.43 per gallon
- 2012: $3.71 per gallon
- 2011: $3.80 per gallon
- 2010: $2.83 per gallon
"With another drop in the national average from a week ago, we've made it eight straight weeks of decline, and for the first time in GasBuddy's 20 year history, we have two cities that are averaging under $1 per gallon. That's right- not a single station under $1, but the entire city average. Truly unprecedented demand destruction has been dismantling expensive gas prices everywhere," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "With oil again at new multi-decade lows, we still have room for prices to fall nearly countrywide, though areas with lower prices will see little decline, take Wisconsin for example, while higher priced states like California have the most room to decline. With the wounds to the oil industry growing deeper, it's becoming more likely that even after most Americans return to work, there will be a hangover to the low prices that many motorists will eventually be able to take advantage of."