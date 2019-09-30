Average retail gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 6.4 cents in the past week, averaging $2.54 per gallon Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,856 gas outlets in Minnesota. Gas prices in Minnesota are 4.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 31.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Gas prices in International Falls averaged $2.67 per gallon, according to gasbuddy.com.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota is priced at $2.29 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive is $2.79 per gallon, a difference of 50 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the entire country as of Sunday stands at $1.89 per gallon while the most expensive is $6.24 per gallon, a difference of $4.35 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.64 per gallon Sunday. The national average is up 7 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 22.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices for Sept. 30 in Minnesota going back a decade:
- 2018: $2.85 per gallon
- 2017: $2.38 per gallon
- 2016: $2.15 per gallon
- 2015: $2.28 per gallon
- 2014: $3.23 per gallon
- 2013: $3.33 per gallon
- 2012: $3.86 per gallon
- 2011: $3.45 per gallon
- 2010: $2.71 per gallon
- 2009: $2.35 per gallon
"Oil prices have cooled back off after Saudi Arabia brought a significant portion of oil production and processing back online, helping the national average to begin moving lower again, but don't tell California- who saw a massive spike of nearly 25 cents per gallon in the last week, fueled by refining issues there," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "While most of the country will likely see prices tip-toe lower as oil prices have moved lower, California will see prices move higher in the week ahead, with increases also possible in those areas that receive their gasoline from California- including Las Vegas. Prices in most of California were slightly higher earlier this year, but if they all rise by an additional 10-15 cents they may rival the highest level since 2014. Prices there will eventually start following the national average lower, but it may be several weeks before it becomes noticeable."