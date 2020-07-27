Minnesota gas prices have fallen 0.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.08 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 2,856 stations. Gas prices in Minnesota are 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 53.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Local gas prices range from $2.07 per gallon to $2.09 per gallon, said GasBuddy.com.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota is priced at $1.82 per gallon today while the most expensive is $2.29 per gallon, a difference of 47.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $1.82 per gallon while the highest is $2.29per gallon, a difference of 47.0 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.17 per gallon today. The national average is down 0.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 56.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices in Minnesota and the national average going back 10 years:
- July 27, 2019: $2.61 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.73 per gallon)
- July 27, 2018: $2.75 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.85 per gallon)
- July 27, 2017: $2.24 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.30 per gallon)
- July 27, 2016: $2.07 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.14 per gallon)
- July 27, 2015: $2.70 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.71 per gallon)
- July 27, 2014: $3.39 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.52 per gallon)
- July 27, 2013: $3.60 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.63 per gallon)
- July 27, 2012: $3.62 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.48 per gallon)
- July 27, 2011: $3.74 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.69 per gallon)
- July 27, 2010: $2.72 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.72 per gallon)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
- Wisconsin- $2.08 per gallon, down 2.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.10 per gallon.
- Fargo- $2.07 per gallon, up 0.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.06 per gallon.
- Twin Cities- $2.03 per gallon, down 2.0 cents per gallon from last week's $2.05 per gallon.
"We remain stuck in neutral when it comes to gasoline prices. While Pay with GasBuddy data showed a small rebound in gasoline demand, oil prices have again failed to break out, leading to yet another week of little change at the pump," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "It's a bit too early to tell if the small rise in gasoline demand last week will continue into this week, but it does seem the most likely situation. The V-shaped recovery in gasoline demand has been put on hold for nearly all of July as coronavirus cases surged, but once we recover from that and we see demand show several weeks of recovery, we'll likely see gas prices begin to tick higher. For now, however, that gives motorists more time to fill up without having to worry about big jumps in prices."
