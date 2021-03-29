Minnesota gas prices have fallen 2.0 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.74 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 2,856 stations in Minnesota.
Gas prices in Minnesota are 7.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 92.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Gas prices in International Falls Monday ranged from $2.84 per gallon to $2.89 per gallon, said the website.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota is priced at $2.44 per gallon today while the most expensive is $2.89 per gallon, a difference of 45.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.44p er gallon while the highest is $2.89 per gallon, a difference of 45.0 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.84 per gallon today. The national average is up 12.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 87.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices in Minnesota and the national average going back 10 years:
- March 29, 2020: $1.81 per gallon (U.S. Average: $1.97 per gallon)
- March 29, 2019: $2.63 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.70 per gallon)
- March 29, 2018: $2.51 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.65 per gallon)
- March 29, 2017: $2.22 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.31 per gallon)
- March 29, 2016: $1.96 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.04 per gallon)
- March 29, 2015: $2.30 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.43 per gallon)
- March 29, 2014: $3.48 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.54 per gallon)
- March 29, 2013: $3.56 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.64 per gallon)
- March 29, 2012: $3.74 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.92 per gallon)
- March 29, 2011: $3.52 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.59 per gallon)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
- Wisconsin- $2.66 per gallon, down 3.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.69 per gallon.
- Fargo- $2.71 per gallon, down 2.9 cents per gallon from last week's $2.74 per gallon.
- Twin Cities- $2.71 per gallon, down 2.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.74 per gallon.
"After the feverish rise in gas prices to start the year, increases have largely tapered off and we're now seeing decreasing prices in most areas of the country, thanks to oil prices that have moderated for the time being," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "As the Suez Canal has remained block for nearly a week, we could see some volatility in the price of oil this week as the market digests any updates as hundreds of ships remain in limbo. Back stateside, refiners have made the switch to summer gasoline and price impacts have been limited thus far, but demand for gasoline remains strong. Last week saw total gasoline demand at yet another pandemic high according to GasBuddy data. As we approach warmer weather and motorists are increasingly getting outside, it could drive prices higher, so long as COVID-19 cases don't jump along with it and lead to new travel restrictions."
