Average retail gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 3.7 cents in the past week, averaging $1.49 per gallon Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,856 gas outlets in Minnesota. Gas prices in Minnesota are 34.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 126.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Regular gas prices in International Falls ranged from $1.49 to $1.59 per gallon, according to the site.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota is priced at $0.99 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive is $2.69 per gallon, a difference of $1.70 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $1.74 per gallon Sunday. The national average is down 25.6 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 115.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices for April 27 in Minnesota going back a decade:
- 2019: $2.76 per gallon
- 2018: $2.61 per gallon
- 2017: $2.30 per gallon
- 2016: $2.09 per gallon
- 2015: $2.36 per gallon
- 2014: $3.56 per gallon
- 2013: $3.49 per gallon
- 2012: $3.66 per gallon
- 2011: $3.89 per gallon
- 2010: $2.79 per gallon
"Unsurprisingly, for the ninth straight week average gas prices have fallen across every state in the country, with more downward potential likely, especially in today's highest priced states," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "While much of the talk last week was about the West Texas Intermediate benchmark falling to $0 per barrel and then into negative territory, it was very isolated and oil eventually rebounded back to the current $15 per barrel level. As a result, gasoline prices will likely remain subdued until meaningful demand for petroleum returns, and that may not be for weeks or perhaps longer. In addition, every day until OPEC's oil production cut come into force May 1 is another day where global supply drastically outpaces demand, flooding the market with more oil, prolonging the time gas prices will remain low- something that easily could last into the summer, when motorists may be better positioned to take advantage."