Minnesota gas prices have fallen 1.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.73 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 2,856 stations in Minnesota. Gas prices in Minnesota are 2.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.03 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota is priced at $2.44 per gallon Monday while the most expensive is $2.89 per gallon, a difference of 45.0 cents per gallon.
Locally, just one gas station was reported Monday in International Falls, showing $2.84 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.86 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 9.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 95.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices in Minnesota and the national average going back 10 years:
- April 5, 2020: $1.70 per gallon (U.S. Average: $1.91per gallon)
- April 5, 2019: $2.63 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.74per gallon)
- April 5, 2018: $2.49 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.66per gallon)
- April 5, 2017: $2.29 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.38per gallon)
- April 5, 2016: $1.89 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.05per gallon)
- April 5, 2015: $2.25 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.39per gallon)
- April 5, 2014: $3.48 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.57per gallon)
- April 5, 2013: $3.58 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.62per gallon)
- April 5, 2012: $3.82 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.94per gallon)
- April 5, 2011: $3.61 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.69per gallon)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
- Wisconsin- $2.73 per gallon, up 3.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.69p er gallon.
- Fargo- $2.71 per gallon, unchanged from last week's $2.71 per gallon.
- Twin Cities- $2.70 per gallon, down 1.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.71 per gallon.
"Last week was a mixed bag for consumers at the pump as gas prices in half of states rose, while the other half saw declines, with March closing like a lamb after starting out like a lion," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "Oil prices have shown signs of strength in the last few trading sessions, as OPEC agreed to raise oil production starting in May by a very modest 350,000 barrels per day. Overall, it's a small increase in output as global demand continues to show strength in light of Covid-related improvements. U.S. gasoline demand rose for the sixth straight week as consumers hit the road for Easter, and with demand growth likely to remain robust, we may see a second attempt at a run at a national average of $3 per gallon in the months ahead. While the last few weeks have seen gas prices hold mostly steady, it's not likely to last forever, especially as Americans increasingly get outside as warmer temperatures return."
GasBuddy data is accessible at http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.