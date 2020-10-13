Minnesota gas prices are unchanged in the past week, averaging $2.03/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 2,856 stations.
Gas prices in Minnesota are 4-cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 47.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota is priced at $1.74 per gallon Monday while the most expensive is $2.24 per gallon, a difference of 50 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state Monday is $1.74 per gallon while the highest is $2.24 per gallon, a difference of 50 cents per gallon.
Locally, gas prices on the website are listed for two International Falls stations at $2.07 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.16/g, or per gallon, Monday. The national average is down 1.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 47.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices in Minnesota and the national average going back ten years:
- October 12, 2019: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g)
- October 12, 2018: $2.84/g (U.S. Average: $2.90/g)
- October 12, 2017: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.47/g)
- October 12, 2016: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)
- October 12, 2015: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)
- October 12, 2014: $3.00/g (U.S. Average: $3.19/g)
- October 12, 2013: $3.30/g (U.S. Average: $3.33/g)
- October 12, 2012: $3.76/g (U.S. Average: $3.81/g)
- October 12, 2011: $3.44/g (U.S. Average: $3.40/g)
- October 12, 2010: $2.89/g (U.S. Average: $2.80/g)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
- Wisconsin- $2.01/g, down 2.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.04/g.
- Fargo- $2.01/g, down 0.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.02/g.
- Twin Cities- $2.00/g, down 1.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.01/g.
"Average gasoline prices largely remain rangebound as the tug of war between market forces continues to keep prices confined near current levels," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "On one side, the coronavirus situation would be pulling prices down as year-to-date gasoline demand stands some 13% lower than last year, but on the positive side is the possibility of economic stimulus that could boost households ahead of the election if the two parties can manage to agree. For now, with little action on either issue, oil markets are seeing a good amount of speculation and seesawing, and that will continue until we have a clear answer on whether Washington will deliver more economic aid to hard hit Americans."
