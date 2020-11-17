Average retail gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 5.3 cents in the past week, averaging $1.97 per gallon Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,856 gas outlets in Minnesota. Gas prices in Minnesota are 4.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 50.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Regular gas prices in International Falls averaged $2.07 per gallon, according to the site.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota is priced at $1.72 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive is $2.22 per gallon, a difference of 50 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.12 per gallon Sunday. The national average is down 4.3 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 49 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices for Nov. 16 in Minnesota going back a decade:
- 2019: $2.48 per gallon
- 2018: $2.50 per gallon
- 2017: $2.50 per gallon
- 2016: $1.95 per gallon
- 2015: $2.16 per gallon
- 2014: $2.80 per gallon
- 2013: $3.06 per gallon
- 2012: $3.24 per gallon
- 2011: $3.28 per gallon
- 2010: $2.82 per gallon
"For the first time in seven weeks, GasBuddy data showed average gas prices rose last week, unsurprising given the previous 18 percent jump in the price of crude oil on promising vaccine news," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "This year has been anything but normal and such news of promising vaccine results will likely rekindle gas prices for a short while. We're likely to see prices inch up slightly again this week as gas stations continue to try to pass along the rise from last week to retail, but ahead of Thanksgiving, prices should be mostly stable. For now, motorists shouldn't expect too many fireworks at the pump, but the upcoming release of GasBuddy's Holiday Travel survey highlights some big changes motorists are making for the last six weeks of the year."