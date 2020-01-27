Average retail gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 2.8 cents in the past week, averaging $2.38 per gallon Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,856 gas outlets in Minnesota. Gas prices in Minnesota are 2.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 32 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Regular gas prices in International Falls averaged $2.49 per gallon, according to the site.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota is priced at $2.21 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive is $2.61 per gallon, a difference of 40 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the entire country as of Sunday stands at $1.87 per gallon while the most expensive is $107.90 per gallon, a difference of $106.03.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.50 per gallon Sunday. The national average is down 6.6 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 25 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices for Jan. 27 in Minnesota going back a decade:
- 2019: $2.06 per gallon
- 2018: $2.54 per gallon
- 2017: $2.28 per gallon
- 2016: $1.68 per gallon
- 2015: $1.98 per gallon
- 2014: $3.23 per gallon
- 2013: $3.26 per gallon
- 2012: $3.28 per gallon
- 2011: $3.15 per gallon
- 2010: $2.64 per gallon
"Worry has gripped oil markets, sending the commodity plunging in value in recent weeks with downdrafts in gas prices starting to accelerate with motorists continuing to be the beneficiaries," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "With oil prices now nearly $6 per barrel lower than a week ago and nearing their lowest level since October, there's plenty more room for the decline in gas prices to be extended again. While the national average could fall into the $2.30's before all is said and done, the downward move likely won't last much more than a few more weeks. For now, my advice to motorists is don't be in a rush to fill- nearly every station nationwide will be cutting their prices in the days ahead- but shop around if you do need to fill up and patronize the stations with the lowest prices."