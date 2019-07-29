Average retail gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 3.5 cents in the past week, averaging $2.61 per gallon Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,856 gas outlets in Minnesota. Gas prices in Minnesota are 2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 14.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Gas prices in International Falls ranged from $2.62 to $2.72 per gallon, according to gasbuddy.com.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota is priced at $2.44 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive is $2.82 per gallon, a difference of 38 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the entire country as of Sunday stands at $1.97 per gallon while the most expensive is $5.09 per gallon, a difference of $3.12 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.72 per gallon Sunday. The national average is up 1.8 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 12.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices for July 29 in Minnesota going back a decade:
- 2018: $2.75 per gallon
- 2017: $2.25 per gallon
- 2016: $2.06 per gallon
- 2015: $2.66 per gallon
- 2014: $3.37 per gallon
- 2013: $3.58 per gallon
- 2012: $3.58 per gallon
- 2011: $3.76 per gallon
- 2010: $2.71 per gallon
- 2009: $2.46 per gallon
"Average gasoline prices have been on cruise control the last week, falling gently for the second straight week as oil prices remained largely in check as we enter the final month of the summer driving season," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "Even with Iran's escalating activity in the Strait of Hormuz and a large draw in U.S. oil inventories, oil markets weren't able to push higher, suggesting there may be more downside in the weeks ahead. Concerns still abound over a the lack of a China/U.S. trade deal as talks get back underway this week, but by and large, motorists can expect to see little organized movement at the pump in the week ahead, and barring any new situations, we should be able to cruise into the fall months without a major hiccup in prices."