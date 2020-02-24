Average retail gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 4.4 cents in the past week, averaging $2.32 per gallon Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,856 gas outlets in Minnesota. Gas prices in Minnesota are 5.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 3.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Regular gas prices in International Falls averaged $2.47 per gallon, according to the site.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota is priced at $2.13 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive is $2.55 per gallon, a difference of 42 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.47 per gallon Sunday. The national average is down 6.4 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 7.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices for Feb. 24 in Minnesota going back a decade:
- 2019: $2.35 per gallon
- 2018: $2.48 per gallon
- 2017: $2.25 per gallon
- 2016: $1.68 per gallon
- 2015: $2.28 per gallon
- 2014: $3.41 per gallon
- 2013: $3.79 per gallon
- 2012: $3.49 per gallon
- 2011: $3.27 per gallon
- 2010: $2.67 per gallon
"With oil prices having pushed higher in recent weeks, we saw the national average price of gasoline increase for the second straight week. Yet with much unknown after a rocky weekend with the COVID-19 coronavirus spreading into new countries, we still could see the current uptick slow with more countries potentially locking down travel," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "Over the last decade, the national average typically begins its seasonal rise on Feb. 9, lasting until May 2, during which the average rise is 54 cents per gallon. This year could look much different based on myriad unknowns that continue to fog the situation. It's nearly guaranteed that prices will be higher by April and May, but beyond that, the timing remains completely unknown, as does how the coronavirus will threaten overall gasoline demand."