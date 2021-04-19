Minnesota gas prices are unchanged in the past week, averaging $2.73/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 2,856 stations in Minnesota. Gas prices in Minnesota are 4.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.21/g higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota is priced at $1.99/g today while the most expensive is $2.89/g, a difference of 90.0 cents per gallon.
Locally, the gas stations around the Falls area are reporting gas prices of $2.84 per gallon Monday.
The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $2.85/g today. The national average is down 2.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.07/g higher than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices in Minnesota and the national average going back ten years:
- April 19, 2020: $1.52/g (U.S. Average: $1.78/g)
- April 19, 2019: $2.75/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)
- April 19, 2018: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)
- April 19, 2017: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.42/g)
- April 19, 2016: $2.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.11/g)
- April 19, 2015: $2.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)
- April 19, 2014: $3.52/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)
- April 19, 2013: $3.44/g (U.S. Average: $3.50/g)
- April 19, 2012: $3.73/g (U.S. Average: $3.89/g)
- April 19, 2011: $3.80/g (U.S. Average: $3.84/g)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
- Wisconsin- $2.72/g, unchanged from last week's $2.73/g.
- Fargo- $2.78/g, up 5.9 cents per gallon from last week's $2.72/g.
- Twin Cities- $2.68/g, down 1.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.70/g.
"Gas prices have remained largely stable in the last week across much of the country with the exception of the West Coast, where prices in some areas continue to advance, mainly in California as summer gasoline and healthy demand have boosted prices, but for everyone else, we're far removed from the fast pace of increases we saw earlier this year," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "Gasoline demand has given up ground for the second straight week, likely due to some areas seeing a rise in coronavirus cases, and as spring break plans conclude. The next trend in gas prices isn't evident just yet, we may see additional slight sideways moves in the weeks ahead, until either demand starts to increase notably again, or we see the opposite."
