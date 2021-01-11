Minnesota gas prices have risen 3.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.20 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 2,856 stations. Gas prices in Minnesota are 18.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 25.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota is priced at $1.89 per gallon Monday while the most expensive is $2.32 per gallon, a difference of 43.0 cents per gallon.
Locally, gas prices in International Falls Monday range from $2.05 per gallon to $2.19 pre gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.31per gallon today. The national average is up 14.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 27.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices in Minnesota and the national average going back 10 years:
- Jan. 11, 2020: $2.46 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.59 per gallon)
- Jan. 11, 2019: $2.07 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.25 per gallon)
- Jan. 11, 2018: $2.44 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.52 per gallon)
- Jan. 11, 2017: $2.31 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.35 per gallon)
- Jan. 11, 2016: $1.81 per gallon (U.S. Average: $1.96 per gallon)
- Jan. 11, 2015: $1.93 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.12 per gallon)
- Jan. 11, 2014: $3.20 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.31 per gallon)
- Jan. 11, 2013: $2.96 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.31 per gallon)
- Jan. 11, 2012: $3.25 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.37 per gallon)
- Jan. 11, 2011: $3.09 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.08 per gallon)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
- Wisconsin- $2.15 per gallon, up 2.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.13 per gallon.
- Fargo- $2.17 per gallon, up 5.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.11per gallon.
- Twin Cities- $2.16 per gallon, up 2.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.13 per gallon.
"With oil's meteoric rally continuing, motorists continue to face gas prices that continue to advance. With a barrel of crude oil now at its highest level in nearly a year, there's no where for gas prices to go but up," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "In a normal year, this is the time we tend to see gas prices struggle, and according to Pay with GasBuddy data, gasoline demand is indeed seeing seasonal struggles, but that has not tempered the appetite of the market as many remain bullish over the continued rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine. How long we may be on this road relies on continued reduction in new COVID cases, but we may for the coming weeks seeing gas prices continuing their climb."
