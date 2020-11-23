Average retail gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 2.0 cents in the past week, averaging $1.94 per gallon Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,856 gas outlets in Minnesota. Gas prices in Minnesota are 3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 50.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Regular gas prices in International Falls averaged $2.07 per gallon, according to the site.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota is priced at $1.67 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive is $2.28 per gallon, a difference of 61 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.5 cents in the last week, averaging $2.10 per gallon Sunday. The national average is down 5 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 49.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices for Oct. 26 in Minnesota going back a decade:
- 2019: $2.45 per gallon
- 2018: $2.43 per gallon
- 2017: $2.45 per gallon
- 2016: $1.97 per gallon
- 2015: $2.01 per gallon
- 2014: $2.70 per gallon
- 2013: $3.06 per gallon
- 2012: $3.28 per gallon
- 2011: $3.17 per gallon
- 2010: $2.83 per gallon
"With Thanksgiving nearly upon us and fewer Americans hitting the road, gas prices have seen some downward movement over the last week, even as oil prices hold near recent highs," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "We may end up seeing the lowest Thanksgiving prices in five years if prices continue to trend lower this week, a sign of how the coronavirus has sapped demand for the majority of the year. Between now and the end of the year, we aren't likely to see many fireworks at the pump as demand continues to remain well below prior years, but as a vaccine is set to be released in the months ahead, prices will likely aim for higher ground, so motorists take heed that today's prices may not hold for much longer."